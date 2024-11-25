China Orthobiologics Market Outlook To 2033, Focusing On Orthobiologics And Cartilage Repair

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Orthobiologics Outlook to 2033 - Orthobiologics, Cartilage Repair and Others" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive databook report covers key market data on the Chinese Orthobiologics market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within the Orthobiologics, Cartilage Repair and other market segments.

The Chinese Orthobiologics Market report provides key information and data on:



Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2018 to 2033.

2023 company share and distribution share data for Orthobiologics Market. Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the China Orthobiologics Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

China's Orthobiologics Market is segmented as follows:



Bone Grafts and Substitutes

Bone Growth Stimulators

Cartilage Repair

Soft Tissue Biologics Viscosupplementation

The China Orthobiologics Market report helps you to develop:



Business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future. Understand the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Orthobiologics Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Orthobiologics Market, China

3.1 Orthobiologics Market, China, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.3 Cartilage Repair Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.1.5 Viscosupplementation Market, China, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 Orthobiologics Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.3 Cartilage Repair Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2.5 Viscosupplementation Market, China, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 Orthobiologics Market, China, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 Orthobiologics Market, China, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.5 Orthobiologics Market, China, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4 Overview of Key Companies in China, Orthobiologics Market

4.1 Medtronic

4.2 Sanofi

4.3 Stryker Corp

4.4 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

4.5 Seikagaku Corp

5 Orthobiologics Market Pipeline Products

List of Tables

Table 1: Orthobiologics Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Table 2: Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Table 3: Bone Growth Stimulators Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Table 4: Cartilage Repair Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Table 5: Soft Tissue Biologics Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Table 6: Viscosupplementation Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Table 7: Orthobiologics Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Table 8: Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Table 9: Bone Growth Stimulators Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Table 10: Cartilage Repair Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Table 11: Soft Tissue Biologics Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Table 12: Viscosupplementation Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Table 13: Orthobiologics Market, China, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

Table 14: Orthobiologics Market, China, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2023

Table 15: Orthobiologics Market, China, Company Share by Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2023

Table 16: Orthobiologics Market Pipeline Products

Table 17: Total Number of Primary Research Participants, Orthopedic Devices Market, by Country

List of Figures

Figure 1: Orthobiologics Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Figure 2: Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Figure 3: Bone Growth Stimulators Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Figure 4: Cartilage Repair Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Figure 5: Soft Tissue Biologics Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Figure 6: Viscosupplementation Market, China, Revenue ($m), USD Constant, 2018-2033

Figure 7: Orthobiologics Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Figure 8: Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Figure 9: Bone Growth Stimulators Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Figure 10: Cartilage Repair Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Figure 11: Soft Tissue Biologics Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Figure 12: Viscosupplementation Market, China, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

Figure 13: Orthobiologics Market, China, Company Share (%) 2023

