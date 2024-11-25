Ukrainian Forces Capture Invaders Breaking Into Kopanky In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders have captured Russian invaders who breached the settlement of Kopanky in Izium district of Kharkiv region.

The 3rd Assault Brigade of the of Ukraine, defending the Borova direction, reported this on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

"The 3rd Assault Brigade cleared the settlement of enemy forces that had broken into Kopanky in Kharkiv region. Along with successfully clearing the village of enemy troops, the brigade managed to capture a new group of enemy prisoners," the statement reads.

The captured individuals were identified as servicemen of Russia's 1st Tank Army.

"While capturing the enemy, they shelled the area with 152mm artillery - not targeting our fighters, but attempting to eliminate their own. Some of the captives are already under investigation in Russia, while others have been convicted," the brigade reported.

As of now, Kopanky is under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, thanks to the efforts of the Karakurt Colony unit from the brigade's 2nd Mechanized Battalion.

Telegram channel of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd OSHB

This development follows intensified military activity over the summer in the Borova direction, which borders the occupied Luhansk region. Russian forces had aimed to capture several settlements and advance toward Borova. However, Ukrainian forces inflicted significant losses, halting their progress.

According to DeepState's monitoring map, Russian troops currently control the village of Stepy in Borova community, which borders Kopanky.