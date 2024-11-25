Manzil Wealth Launches Canada's First Halal Wealth Platform And Expands With Acquisition Of Canadian Islamic Wealth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Manzil is the leading Canadian Islamic digital services platform

Manzil Wealth launches Canada's first full-service halal wealth platform, acquires Canadian Islamic Wealth, and expands services for Sharia-compliant finance.

- Dr. Mohamad SawwafTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Manzil Wealth , a leading Islamic finance company and a subsidiary of Manzil, is proud to announce the launch of the Manzil Wealth Platform, Canada's first comprehensive halal wealth management solution. This innovative platform is designed to provide a full suite of Sharia-compliant financial services, offering seamless support for clients seeking ethical and Islamic financial products.As part of this strategic launch, Manzil Wealth has also acquired Canadian Islamic Wealth , a well-established halal investment and financial services provider based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The acquisition strengthens Manzil's mission to lead the halal finance industry in Canada by expanding its reach and enhancing its product offerings.In addition, Jesse Reitberger, Founder of Canadian Islamic Wealth, will join Manzil Wealth as Senior Wealth Advisor. In this role, Jesse will lead the Manzil Wealth Strategy and drive the company's mission to provide innovative, client-focused halal financial solutions. His expertise and dedication to ethical investing will play a critical role in the platform's continued growth and success.The Manzil Wealth Platform is a groundbreaking solution for financial advisors and clients. It provides access to a complete range of services, including halal investments, Sharia-compliant mortgages, and comprehensive financial planning. The platform is built to address the unique needs of Canadian Muslims, offering transparency, innovation, and client-centric solutions under one roof.Dr. Mohamad Sawwaf, CEO of Manzil, commented,“The launch of the Manzil Wealth Platform and the acquisition of Canadian Islamic Wealth represent a pivotal moment in Islamic finance in Canada. This platform sets a new standard for halal wealth management, providing advisors and clients with the resources they need to achieve financial success while staying true to their values. We're excited to welcome Canadian Islamic Wealth into the Manzil family as part of this growth.”Jesse Reitberger, Founder of Canadian Islamic Wealth, added,“Being part of the Manzil Wealth Platform is a game-changer for our clients and advisors. This partnership allows us to offer a wider range of Sharia-compliant services while staying true to our mission of ethical investing. I'm excited about the opportunities this brings for everyone involved.”Manzil Wealth invites financial advisors across Canada to join its innovative platform. If you're an advisor seeking to provide your clients with a full-service halal wealth management experience, the Manzil Wealth Platform offers:.Comprehensive Sharia-compliant financial products.Advanced financial technology for streamlined client management.Training and support tailored for your success.A mission-driven community focused on ethical financeAdvisors interested in joining can visit Manzil Wealth's website or contact our team to learn how the platform can elevate their practice and better serve their clients.The acquisition of Canadian Islamic Wealth ensures that clients will continue to receive the high-quality service they trust, now with access to expanded resources and offerings through the Manzil Wealth Platform.##About Canadian Islamic Wealth:Founded by Jesse Reitberger, Canadian Islamic Wealth is a leading provider of halal investment services based in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company has earned a strong reputation for its commitment to ethical investing and helping clients achieve financial success while adhering to Islamic principles.##

Abdul Matin Khandwala

Manzil

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.