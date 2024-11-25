Musk describes LinkedIn users as ‘cringe’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has criticized LinkedIn, which is a professional networking platform, describing anyone who consumes the website “cringe”.



The SpaceX CEO and newly-founded lead of Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), hit out on X, previously called Twitter, publishin a post from Markus Krebber, CEO of German multinational energy firms RWE.



In an shocking post on LinkedIn, Dr Krebber published that at the beginning of November, the Germany power supply “reached its limits”.



“In the evening hours of November 6th, the price of electricity rose extremely quickly and extremely sharply — to more than 800 euros per megawatt hour. This made it around ten times more expensive than usual,” he posted.



Dr Krebber assumed the adding of “secure capacity” is not something that can be delayed, further noting that “urgent” extension is now needed.



Mr Musk published the post to his X official profile but, instead of commenting on the rather dire nature of Dr Krebber’s words, he chose to hone in on another aspect entirely.



“I instantly lose respect for anyone who posts on LinkedIn,” he posted.



