Russia Launches Around 150 Drones, Bombs, Missiles Against Ukraine Since Last Evening President Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that since last evening, Russia has launched approximately 150 strike drones, aerial bombs, and missiles targeting over ten regions of Ukraine, with explosions reported in Odesa and Kharkiv.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian President shared this information on Telegram .

"Since last evening alone, Russia has launched nearly 150 strike drones, aerial bombs, and missiles, targeting over ten of our regions. Combat operations are still ongoing against aerial targets that remain in the air. I thank the defenders of our skies for the shoot-downs and round-the-clock work to ensure our people's safety. These Russian strikes on Ukrainian lives can be stopped - with pressure, with sanctions, by blocking the occupiers' access to the components they use to manufacture the means of this terror, by providing arms packages for Ukraine, and with a determination that must be unwavering," Zelensky said.

He noted that rescue operations are currently underway following a missile strike in Kharkiv.

"So far, we know of 19 casualties. Dozens of strike drones attacked Zaporizhzhia, injuring a child. Odesa was also hit, with missile fragments falling and causing damage. And this is just one day of Russian terror against Ukraine," the President emphasized.

As reported earlier, around 8:30 on November 25, Russian forces struck Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The number of injured has risen to 19, with 13 hospitalized. A powerful explosion also occurred this morning in Odesa.