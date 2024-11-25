Ukraine's Defense Forces Share Weekly Frontline Update

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, 1,195 combat clashes occurred on the frontline, with the heaviest fighting concentrated in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupiansk, and Lyman sectors.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of on Telegram , citing data from the General Staff of the of Ukraine (AFU).

"According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past week, 1,195 combat engagements with the enemy took place along the frontline. The enemy focused their main efforts on the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kupiansk, and Lyman sectors," the statement reads.

The report highlights that the most active offensive operations by the enemy last week occurred in the Pokrovsk sector, where 289 attacks on Ukrainian positions were recorded. The Kurakhove sector experienced 238 engagements, ranking second in the number of assaults, while the Vremivka sector saw 136 attacks.

Throughout the past week, Russian forces launched 15 missile strikes with 155 missiles targeting Ukrainian defense positions and civilian infrastructure. Enemy aviation carried out 475 airstrikes dropping 761 guided bombs. Additionally, the Russian army conducted over 30,000 artillery shelling attacks including 945 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 25, 2024, have totaled to nearly 732,350 personnel, with 1,610 killed and woundd in the past 24 hours alone.