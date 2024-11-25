South Korea pledges USD6M to fund Grain from Ukraine initiative

(MENAFN) South Korea has provided USD6 million in humanitarian aid to fund the World Food Program's "Grain from Ukraine" initiative, which sends Ukrainian grain to nations vulnerable to famine and drought.

That's based on Yonhap, Ukrinform releases.



Second Vice Foreign Minister Kang In-sun declared the nation’s strategies to allocate aids at a summit of the Grain from Ukraine initiative on Sunday, November 24.



Throughout the summit, Kang emphasized South Korea's desire to encourage international collaboration regarding the international food crisis.



The "Grain from Ukraine" program, began in 2022, targets to supply critical food support to nations in Africa, Asia, as well as the Middle East that are experiencing severe starvation and the threat of famine.



In partnership with the UN World Food Program, over 30 nations as well as global institutions have joined Ukraine in applying this initiative. By the close of the previous year, more than 170,000 tonnes of Ukrainian grain had been sent to countries facing acute food lacks, such as Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, as well as Yemen.

MENAFN25112024000045016755ID1108921369