Yafa Medya TV Channels Joins Es'hailsat's Video Hotspot On Es'hail-2 Satellite

Doha, Qatar: Es'hailSat, the Qatar Satellite Company, has expanded its offerings by incorporating two new channels, Tayba and Al Tanasuh TV, into its distribution lineup at the 26° East orbital position, facilitated by the Es'hail-2 satellite.

The Es'hailSat satellite footprint strategically encompasses the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, optimizing signal coverage and enabling significant viewership potential for both channels throughout this expansive area. This enhancement underscores Es'hailSat's commitment to delivering a diverse range of content to satisfy regional demand.

Tayba TV is a television channel that offers a mix of religious, cultural, and general programming. Tayba TV often features Islamic teachings, cultural discussions, and educational programs, reflecting its commitment to promoting values-based content. The channel primarily broadcasts in Arabic and aims to provide family-friendly content. Al Tanasuh TV is an Islamic television. The channel focuses on promoting Islamic teachings and values, contributing to societal reform. Its programs include religious lectures, educational content, and discussions hosted by Islamic scholars, aiming to foster awareness and provide guidance to the Muslim community.

Es'hailSat provides satellite, broadcast, teleport and managed services from Doha, Qatar and brings to this relationship more than 12 years of experience in catering to broadcasters, telecommunication companies, enterprises, mobility applications and governments across the Middle East and North Africa. Es'hailSat's infrastructure including two satellites at 25.5/26 East together with our 50,000 sqm teleport facility provides reliable and robust connectivity services.

“Es'hailSat is delighted to welcome Yafa Medya TV's channels Tayba and Al Tanasuh TV, and bring on board prominent television channels to our satellite hotspot.” said Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari, President and CEO, Es'hailSat.