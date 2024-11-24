Gurmeet Choudhary Lost 10 Kilos For His ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ Look

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) From attending multiple acting workshops to cutting his hair short and following a strict diet to get lean, Gurmeet Choudhary did everything for his character in the new season of“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.”

To embody the intense and complex character, Gurmeet underwent rigorous preparation, shedding 10kg through a combination of a strict diet and daily sprints.

Speaking about the experience, Gurmeet shared,“Portraying Guru was both challenging and exhilarating. My director, Siddharth Sengupta, had a clear vision for the character, which required me to prepare extensively.

“I attended multiple acting workshops, cut my long hair short, and followed a strict diet to get lean. To achieve the desired look, I went to Bandra daily for sprinting, eventually losing 10kg.”

He said that the“entire process was incredibly rewarding, and I'm grateful Siddharth sir believed in me and saw the perfect Guru in me.”

“Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” is a romantic crime thriller television series on Netflix created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta. The series also stars Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh in the lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Arunoday Singh and Brijendra Kala playing supporting roles

The season also sees the entry of Gurmeet Choudhary who is Purva's friend and vows to bring her back home safely. It's a deadly game of survival, and with Gurmeet Choudhary's powerful entry this season, the stakes only get higher.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures Pvt Ltd, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' season 2, dropped on November 22 on Netflix.

Gurmeet rose to fame by playing Rama in the 2009 television series Ramayan, opposite Debina Bonnerjee who played the role of Sita. He then participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh with his then fiancee, Debina.

The actor then worked in shows such as“Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi,” 'Punar Vivah”,“Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa”,“Nach Baliye 6,”“Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5)”.

Gurmeet's first film in Bollywood f was in 2015 when he was cast as the character of Jaidev in the psychological thriller“Khamoshiyan”.