Russia's MIRV Attack On Ukraine A Nuclear-Pointed Escalation

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Russia's use of conventional-armed multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle (MIRV)-equipped intermediate ballistic missile (IRBM) in Ukraine signals a significant escalation, putting on edge and raising fears of nuclear brinkmanship.

The War Zone reported that Russia launched an unprecedented ballistic missile attack on Dnipro, Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force (UAF) initially claimed the projectile was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launched from the Astrakhan region, though US and Western officials have since said it was an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM).

The War Zone report mentions that the missile, equipped with MIRVs, struck the Pivdenmash industrial complex, which manufactures missiles and other machinery for the Ukrainian military.

The attack followed recent US and allied decisions to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russia, prompting Moscow's warning of deploying previously unused weapons.

The War Zone report states that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials are investigating the missile's specifics, with conflicting reports about its type . It mentions the attack underscores the intensifying nature of the conflict and Russia's strategic messaging, as Ukraine lacks the advanced defense systems needed to intercept such missiles.

The War Zone identifies the Russian missile used in the strike as the Oreshnik, a derivative of the RS-26 Rubezh ballistic missile. The report says Russia developed the RS-26 in 2008 as a solid-fueled, road-mobile system designed to operate within the constraints of the now-defunct Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. It boasts a range of 3,000 to 5,500 kilometers.

The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation clarifies the distinction between IRBMs and ICBMs. An IRBM has a range of 3,000 to 5,500 kilometers, while an ICBM has a range beyond 5,500 kilometers. Contrary to UAF claims, this definition makes the Oreshnik an IRBM, not an ICBM.