Iran conducts nuclear discussions with European troika following IAEA resolution

(MENAFN) Iran is set to conduct discussions on nuclear matters with the European troika — France, Germany, as well as the UK (E3)—on November 29 amid rising pressures about a resolution started by these three nations and approved by the UN nuclear watchdog.



Iranian Foreign representative Esmaeil Baghaei stated on Sunday that deputy foreign ministers from the four nations are going to encounter to talk about "bilateral, regional, and nuclear matters."



He did not announce the place for the discussions yet.



The declaration comes days following Iran initiated fresh and improved centrifuges in retaliation to a resolution approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors.



The resolution, drafted by France, Germany, as well as the UK and supported by the US, was approved throughout the board’s summit in Vienna on Thursday.



The resolution censured Iran for "failing to cooperate fully" with the UN nuclear agency and commended Tehran to resolve issues about the uranium particles allegedly found at a couple of its nuclear locations.



It got 19 votes in favor, with Russia, China, as well as Burkina Faso opposing it, whereas 12 other countries abstained.



As a result, Iran activated an important number of improved centrifuges, stating that the move goal was to "protect the country’s interests and further develop its peaceful nuclear industry," in accordance with its "rights and obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement."

MENAFN25112024000045016755ID1108921158