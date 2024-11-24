IPL Auction: As SRK's Kids Skips, Juhi Chawla's Daughter Jhanvi Mehta Creates Stir Internet Says, 'Legends Focused...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner Juhi Chawla was represented at the IPL 2025 auction by her daughter, Jhanvi Mehta, who attended the event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Jhanvi was accompanied by senior members of the KKR team. Her bold and beautiful look caught the attention of netizens, with many admiring her style. She wore a white t-shirt paired with a dark blue velvet jacket, adding to her chic and sophisticated appearance.

Also Read: Zomato adds pun to Rishabh Pant's IPL auction bid of ₹27 crore: 'Thoda humpe bhi kharcho yaar

Fans were initially expecting to see Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan or Aryan Khan, representing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL 2025 auction.

However, the appearance of Juhi Chawla's daughter, Jhanvi Mehta, surprised many.

Social media was abuzz with fans speculating about her identity. One user on X commented, "Meanwhile legends focus on Jhanvi Mehta..😀 😀 #IPLAuction." Another posted a picture of Jhanvi and asked, "Who is she? What is her name? #IPLAuction2025." Many fans also praised her looks, with one user saying,“Jhanvi Mehta is so cute 🥰.”

Rishabh Pant made history on Sunday by becoming the most expensive player ever in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The wicketkeeper-batter was sold for $3.2 million to Lucknow Super Giants. Pant surpassed Shreyas Iyer, who had previously gone to Punjab Kings for $3.18 million during the first day of the IPL mega auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Both Pant and Iyer are expected to lead their respective franchises in the IPL, the world's richest domestic Twenty20 league, which is scheduled to begin on March 14 next year, with the final set for May 25.

Also Read: Watch | Rishabh Pant gifts scooters to men who saved him from accident, emotional netizens say, 'who's cutting onions'

Delhi Capitals may assign the captaincy to former Lucknow Super Giants skipper Lokesh Rahul, whom they secured for $1.67 million. The biggest surprise of the day came with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, who was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for $2.83 million after intense bidding between Kolkata and Royal Challengers Bangalore.