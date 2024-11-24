Qatar Take On Iran In FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers
Doha: Qatar will host group leaders Iran on Monday as part of both sides' campaign for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers.
The Group E encounter, at Al Gharafa SC, follows Qatar's thrilling 69-53 victory over India on Friday, a motivational away win in the qualifiers that also lead to the FIBA basketball World Cup 2027 in Doha.
Iran are placed atop the group standings with six points after being awarded a 20-0 win over Kazakhstan, with the latter have not travelled to Tehran for the match.
The top-two finishers directly advance to the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in August 2025, while the third-placed teams will contest an extra qualification round to determine the four remaining sides.
