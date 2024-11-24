Qatar Take On Iran In FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar will host group leaders Iran on Monday as part of both sides' campaign for the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers.

The Group E encounter, at Al Gharafa SC, follows Qatar's thrilling 69-53 victory over India on Friday, a motivational away win in the qualifiers that also lead to the FIBA 2027 in Doha.

Iran are placed atop the group standings with six points after being awarded a 20-0 win over Kazakhstan, with the latter have not travelled to Tehran for the match.

The top-two finishers directly advance to the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in August 2025, while the third-placed teams will contest an extra qualification round to determine the four remaining sides.