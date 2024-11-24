Israeli Aggression In Gaza Kills Over 44,211 Palestinians Since October 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As the Gaza war entered its 415th day, Israeli forces targeted Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, injuring its director, Hussam Abu Safiya, who refused to evacuate despite Israeli threats and targeting.

Gaza's of reported on Sunday that the Israeli occupation had carried out four massacres in the past 24 hours, resulting in 35 deaths and 94 injuries. The ministry confirmed that the total toll of Israeli aggression since 7 October 2023, had reached 44,211 deaths and 104,567 injuries.

With the escalation of violence, particularly in the northern Gaza Strip, the military spokesperson for the Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, announced on Saturday via Telegram the killing of an Israeli female prisoner in an area targeted by Israeli aggression. The statement emphasized the threat to the life of another female prisoner, alongside the slain detainee. It held Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military leaders fully responsible for the lives of Israeli prisoners and detainees, accusing them of exacerbating the violence and suffering.

In related developments, the American website Axios reported that President-elect Donald Trump was shocked to learn that half of the Israeli detainees in Gaza were still alive. According to Axios, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, in a call to Trump to congratulate him on his election win, urged that the release of the 101 detainees was an“urgent matter.” Herzog reportedly told Trump,“You have to save the hostages,” to which Trump responded,“Almost all of the hostages are probably dead.” Herzog then clarified that Israeli intelligence services believed that half of the detainees were still alive.

In Lebanon, Israeli air raids on Saturday resulted in 84 deaths and 213 injuries, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the aggression, the ministry reported that the total number of martyrs had reached 3,754, with 15,626 injured.

Hezbollah, in five statements, confirmed targeting several Israeli military installations, including the Beria base (the primary air and missile defense base of the Northern Command), the Dado base (the headquarters of the Northern Command), the Zvulun military industries base near Haifa, and Camp 100 (a ground forces training camp) north of Ayelet Hashahar.



