Egyptian Foreign Minister Holds Talks In Kuwait On Economic, Security Ties

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad and subsequently with Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, Fahd Yousef Saud al-Sabah, during a visit to Kuwait on Sunday.





The meetings focused on strengthening bilateral ties across a range of sectors, including economic cooperation, investment, labour, and security.

According to of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, Abdelatty delivered a verbal message from the Egyptian President to the Amir of Kuwait, reinforcing the deep historical relationship and fraternal bonds between the two nations.

The message highlighted the political will of both leaders to further develop relations, stressing the importance of strengthened cooperation and coordination.





Abdelatty also expressed Egypt's commitment to maintaining regular meetings within existing bilateral frameworks to advance the relationship. He conveyed Egypt's desire to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation, noting the Egyptian government's efforts to attract investment through economic reforms and highlighting the potential for Egyptian expertise in Kuwaiti infrastructure projects.











During a separate meeting with Kuwait's Acting Prime Minister, Abdelatty commended the strong historical ties between Egypt and Kuwait and emphasised Egypt's commitment to expanding cooperation to meet shared interests.





He noted the significant potential for increased economic, trade, and investment collaboration. Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's continued economic progress despite global challenges, emphasizing the government's focus on private sector growth.

The minister detailed government efforts to improve the investment climate, remove barriers for investors, and promote a business-friendly environment in Egypt, presenting several investment opportunities for Kuwaiti companies. An agreement was reached to facilitate exchanges of economic delegations and encourage greater Kuwaiti investment in Egypt.

Abdelatty also praised Kuwait's treatment of Egyptian residents, specifically commending the treatment of Egyptian workers and acknowledging their vital role in Kuwait's development.





He expressed satisfaction with the results of a joint labour committee meeting held in Cairo in late August and indicated Egypt's willingness to cooperate in providing skilled labour to meet Kuwaiti market demands, citing Egypt's experience with its electronic worker deployment system. Furthermore, he expressed interest in enhancing security and military cooperation, including in cybersecurity, stressing its vital importance to Egypt.



