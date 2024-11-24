عربي


Riyadh Season Hosts MENA Effie Awards Ceremony

11/24/2024 3:18:04 PM

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Riyadh hosted the 2024 MENA Effie Awards during Riyadh Season, recognizing 90 winners from over 850 entries across various marketing fields. The event, attended by 650+ industry professionals, highlighted the Kingdom's growing influence in the advertising and marketing sector.

The ceremony celebrated creative excellence, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards recognizing outstanding campaigns from regional and local brands.

The event also celebrated;

  • Grand Prix: Egyptian Gulf Bank, in collaboration with People of the Internet
  • Fastest-Growing Agency: Saudi Arabia's BigTime Creative Shop
  • Most Impactful Independent Agency: People of the Internet
  • Best Advertising Office: Leo Burnett Dubai
  • Most Influential Agency Network: Leo Burnett
  • Best Media Agency Office: Zenith Dubai

The event underscores Riyadh Season's role as a global platform for innovation and creativity, fostering collaboration and driving industry advancements.

