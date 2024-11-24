Afghan Man Charged In Wife's Murder In Canada: Domestic Violence Under Scrutiny

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

OSHAWA, Canada - A quiet neighborhood in Oshawa was shaken on Sunday, November 17, 2024, when 48-year-old

Parween Adel

was fatally stabbed in her home. Her husband,

Hakim Adel , 41, has been charged with second-degree murder. This marks the fourth intimate partner-related in Durham Region this year.

Police responded to the couple's residence on Eulalie Avenue after a 911 call just after midnight. Officers found Parween with traumatic injuries. Despite emergency efforts and to a Toronto-area trauma center, she was pronounced dead. Hakim was arrested at the scene without resistance. Their 5-year-old twin daughters and an elderly family member were in the home during the incident but were unharmed.

Neighbors described the family as active in the community but revealed a history of tension.

Aaren Gillis , a neighbor, said Parween had expressed plans to leave her husband and had been offered temporary refuge by neighbors. Another neighbor,

Ron Mohr , recalled seeing emergency responders attempting to resuscitate Parween and expressed disbelief, describing Hakim as“quiet and reserved.”

A source close to the family, speaking to Khaama Press anonymously, revealed a prolonged history of conflict. Hakim had reportedly been pressuring to sell their paid-off home, allegedly to address financial troubles linked to gambling. Parween opposed the sale, further straining the relationship.

The tragedy has prompted renewed calls to address domestic violence, particularly during Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) Awareness Month.

Mezhgan Morady , an Afghan businesswoman and advocate, shared her sorrow and anger in a statement, saying:

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign titled

“Support for Parween's Daughters: A Future Beyond Tragedy”

has raised over 68,000 CAD to support the young twins left without parents.

This devastating incident underscores the urgent need for community action to prevent IPV. Resources for victims are available through local organizations such as Victim Services of Durham Region, providing confidential assistance to those in need. Parween's story serves as a somber reminder of the pervasive issue of domestic violence and its far-reaching impact.

