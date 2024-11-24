Hulk Hogan Reveals Donald Trump's Interest In Appointing Him To Fitness Role

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hulk Hogan, American retired professional wrestler, has revealed details of a conversation with former US President and current President-elect Donald Trump, suggesting the possibility of a future role for Hogan in Trump's upcoming second term.

Hulk Hogan , during an interview with Fox News, recounted a conversation he had with at his rally in Madison Square Garden , New York, in October, and the WWE legend stated that the former President Trump appeared open to the idea of appointing him to a role in his second term, The Hill reported.

A surprising offer

Hogan recounted that Trump, during their conversation, seemed open to the idea of appointing the wrestling legend to lead the President's Council on Physical Fitness. Hogan , quoted by The Hill from his interview with Fox, said Trump told him,“You know something, you'd be great to run the President's Council on Physical Fitness.”

The statement suggests Trump 's recognition of Hogan's public persona and his potential influence in advocating for healthier lifestyles, particularly among young Americans.

The conversation on fitness and nutrition

Hogan shared that their discussion delved deeper into the state of nutrition in the United States. He expressed concern about the quality of food available to Americans, especially when compared to international standards.

“At the end of the day, when I was in the back at Madison Square Garden after the whole rally, we were talking about Robert Kennedy. I was talking about nutrition, and how many foreign countries won't even let their people eat the food that we eat here in America,” Hogan was quoted as saying.

He went on to emphasize the adverse effects of unhealthy food, stating,“It's so bad, and it's poisoned a generation of kids. And at the end of the day, we start talking about physical fitness.”

Trump's interest in physical fitness initiatives

The idea of Hogan leading the President's Council on Physical Fitness aligns with Trump 's focus on promoting health and fitness. While no official announcement or confirmation has been made about Hogan's potential role, the conversation highlights Trump's interest in utilizing prominent figures to advocate for national health initiatives.





President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition

The President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition (PCSFN) is a federal advisory body dedicated to promoting healthy eating and physical activity for individuals of all backgrounds and abilities.

On October 4, 2023, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order extending the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition through September 30, 2025. This order supports the ongoing promotion of the National Youth Sports Strategy and directs the Council to focus on raising national awareness of the critical link between mental health, physical fitness, and nutrition.

Whether Hogan will be tapped for this position remains to be seen, but his recent remarks signal his openness to engaging in public service on these critical health issues.