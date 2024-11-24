Al Baker Clinches Big Tour Win At Hathab Round 6

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Mohammed Khalifa Al Baker stole the spotlight in the sixth round of the Longines Hathab – Qatar Equestrian Tour, winning the Big Tour class with an impressive time of 29.41 seconds on Lisbon.

At the Longines Arena in Al Shaqab, Khaled Abdulaziz Al Eid secured second place on Q-Line with a time of 30.71 seconds, while Andre Sakakini finished third in 31.49 seconds on Heavens.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla, a board member of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

Qatar Equestrian Federation Board Member Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla poses for a photo with the Big Tour podium winners.

In the Open Class, Khaled Mohammed Al Emadi emerged triumphant astride Meera in 27.98 seconds. Fahad bin Jassim Al Thani took second place on Kiara Lu, finishing in 29.75 seconds, and Thorsten Wittenberg came in third, clocking 33 seconds on Damon.

In the Future Riders 60 cm event, Khalifa bin Joaan Al Thani secured first place in 50.01 seconds on Ardvreck Apollo, followed closely by Salman Faisal Al Marri in second place with 50.09 seconds on Saeeda. Hissa Ali Al Jabir finished third, recording 49.77 seconds on Tinkerbell.

In the 80 cm category, Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Abri took first place with a time of 49.95 seconds on Any Way, followed by Mohammed Faisal Al Marri in second on Soul Rebel with 50.08 seconds. Tamim bin Joaan Al Thani came in third, finishing in 50.28 seconds on Fallon Nevada.

The winners in both events were awarded by Badr bin Mohammed Al Darwish, President of the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

Commenting on the competition, Abdullah Al Qashouti, Head of Media and Live Broadcasting for Hathab, emphasised that the tournament continues to provide numerous benefits, including improving riders' readiness and fitness, raising the level of competition, and offering them the opportunity to vie for titles at various levels.

He highlighted that the Doha International Equestrian Rounds will commence in a few weeks, a prestigious international event featuring top riders from around the world.