TN MP Calls For Postponement Of CA Foundation Exam Scheduled On Pongal Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 24 (IANS) CPI(M) leader and MP from Madurai, Su Venkatesan, has urged the central to postpone the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation examinations, as the current schedule coincides with the Pongal festival, the most significant celebration in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement on Sunday, Su Venkatesan criticised the decision to conduct the Business Law subject exam on Pongal Day (January 14) and the Quantitative Aptitude test on Farmers' Day (January 16).

He said that many students and their parents had expressed their concerns to him about this scheduling, which they consider disrespectful to Tamil culture and traditions.

“The decision to hold the exam on Pongal day is an insult to Tamil culture,” the MP added.

He further said,“The central government must take appropriate action and immediately revise the exam dates to honour Tamil traditions and the cultural significance of these festivals.”

Su Venkatesan mentioned that he had previously raised the issue with the relevant authorities but no action was taken.

He has now written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also oversees the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, requesting her immediate intervention to reschedule the exams.

Additionally, he has addressed a letter to the President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Ranjith Kumar Agarwal, urging a revision of the exam schedule to respect Tamil Nadu's traditional festivals.

The MP emphasised that festivals like Pongal are as important to Tamil people as Holi, Deepavali, and Durga Puja are to other regions of India.

Pongal, also known as Thai Pongal, is a multi-day Hindu harvest festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu.

It typically falls on January 14 or 15 during the Tamil month of Thai and is dedicated to the Sun God.

The festival marks the start of Uttarayana, the sun's six-month northward journey, as it enters the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

The celebration spans three to four days, with Bhogi, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal observed consecutively.

The festival derives its name from the ceremonial dish 'Pongal', made from freshly harvested rice boiled with milk and jaggery.

Mattu Pongal is specifically dedicated to honouring cattle. On this day, cattle are bathed, their horns polished and painted in vibrant colours, and adorned with flower garlands. Traditional processions are also organised.

The festival is marked by decorating homes with rice-powder kolam art, offering prayers, exchanging gifts, and spending time with family and friends to strengthen social bonds. Pongal is not only celebrated across Tamil Nadu and South India but is also a major festival for Tamil communities in Sri Lanka and the global Tamil diaspora.