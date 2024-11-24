Moph Fosters Strategies For Preventing Non-Communicable Diseases

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The of Public (MoPH) has organized a workshop, intended for preventing non-communicable diseases.

Entitled 'The Future of Public Health: Integrative Strategies for the Prevention and Management of Non-Communicable Diseases', the event aimed to address critical issues on non-communicable diseases through innovative, integrated public health strategies.

Held in collaboration with a specialized international company, it brought together 123 specialists from various health sectors, including the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Qatar Foundation (QF), the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), Qatar Precision Health Institute (QPHI), Qatar University (QU), Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), QatarEnergy, and Ashghal.

The MoPH's Director of the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs Department Sheikh Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al-Thani said "Todays convergence of diverse expertise demonstrates the tremendous strength of collective action in the field of public health.

Together, we have mapped out actionable strategies that promise significant strides forward in our ongoing fight against non-communicable diseases."

The workshop featured fruitful group discussions, engaging presentations, and an innovative interactive session designed to shape comprehensive strategies against non-communicable diseases.

A live interactive television interview was also conducted during the workshop, focusing on community engagement and empowerment in public health, as well as on developing effective communication strategies in the health sector.

The participants featured an interactive simulation session - a scenario depicting an increase in cardiovascular diseases in a fictional city and examined how the health sector and relevant bodies programs and initiatives to address this surge.