'Grateful' Family Shares Success Story Of Benefiting From PMAY

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhule (Maharashtra), Nov 24 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is an important initiative of the Central government, based on the concept of "Housing for All". This scheme was implemented with the aim of fulfilling the dream of owning a home for all citizens.

Under this scheme, eligible beneficiaries are provided assistance to help them realise their dream of owning a home.

Now, through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, economically weaker sections with low income are able to fulfill their right to own a home.

The Central and state are providing financial aid to improve the living standards of economically disadvantaged citizens and help them get their own homes. The implementation of this scheme is being carried out through local self-government institutions.

Kamala Sitaram More, a resident of June Dhule, shared that her daughter-in-law had gone to drop her little daughter at school, where she noticed a crowd in front of the municipal corporation office filling out forms for the Ghar Kul scheme.

Since their house was made of mud, and they faced a lot of trouble due to rain, she brought the form.

They filled out the Ghar Kul scheme form, which was approved. Funds were disbursed in installments into their account, and with this money, they were able to build a new house.

Now, the whole family is happily living in their new home.

They expressed their gratitude to PM Modi-led government as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the benefits of the Ghar Kul scheme.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Rural was launched on April 1, 2016.

It is a flagship initiative of the government of India through the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The objective of PMAY-G is to provide a solid house with basic amenities for all homeless families and those living in crude and dilapidated houses.

PMAY-G addresses the rural housing shortage and addresses the housing shortage in rural India, contributing significantly to the 'Housing for All' mission.

Under PMAY-G, the minimum size of households is 25 square meters, with a dedicated area for cooking clean food.