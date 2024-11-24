Cerca Homes Celebrates 5 Years Of Transforming California Backyards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Luxury Backyard Office by Cerca Homes – A seamless blend of style and functionality, perfect for work or creative retreats.

Modern ADU with Loft and Wide-Open Design – Featuring soaring 16ft ceilings, this space is built to inspire and elevate living.

Poolside Retreat with Murphy Bed – A versatile design for relaxation, hosting, or an overnight escape.

720 Sq Ft ADU with Sleek Modern Aesthetic – Elegant and efficient, tailored for contemporary living.

2100 Sq Ft Desert Prefab Home – A bold architectural statement, merging luxury with the natural surroundings.

Announces Executive Chairman Appointment, Refined Mission, and Vision for the Future

- Ohad Einbinder, CEOBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cerca Homes, an innovator in premium prefab construction, celebrates five years of transforming underutilized backyards into valuable, versatile spaces. Specializing in prefabricated luxury sheds, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), and homes, Cerca empowers homeowners to unlock their backyard's full potential with innovative designs and seamless installation processes.As part of this milestone, Cerca announces a refined mission, ambitious growth strategy, and the appointment of Brett Ryckman as Executive Chairman to drive the company's next phase of innovation and expansion.Driving Growth with Visionary LeadershipBrett Ryckman, a seasoned leader with an impressive track record at Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), as well as founding and successfully exiting two start-ups, brings decades of expertise in scaling companies. Known for driving digital transformations, Ryckman joins Cerca to lead its mission of redefining backyard living with premium, accessible solutions underpinned by a customer-first, technology-driven approach.“Cerca is not just a manufacturing company-it's a product and technology platform,” said Ryckman.“Our vision is ambitious: to transform tens of thousands of backyards into valuable and livable spaces. To achieve this, we are addressing complex challenges to build a scalable, customer-focused platform. By reimagining outdated processes, we are making it easier for customers to customize a beautifully designed space, have it delivered directly to their home, and installed in a fraction of the time and hassle compared to traditional construction.”Redefining Backyard LivingCerca Homes designs and manufactures high-quality prefabricated backyard spaces tailored to the needs of modern homeowners. Whether it's a luxury shed , a functional ADU , or a fully customized home, Cerca offers stylish, efficient, and fast-to-install solutions.With increasing demand for ADUs driven by California's housing boom and favorable legislation across more than 20 states, Cerca is uniquely positioned to lead this expanding market.An ADU, or Accessory Dwelling Unit , is a small, self-contained home typically located in a backyard or attached to a residence. These units provide additional living space, generate rental income, or even subdivide as separate properties that can be sold in certain cases.“Skyrocketing real estate costs have made the traditional 'move-up' strategy out of reach for many families,” said Ohad Einbinder, CEO and Co-Founder of Cerca.“At Cerca, we're tackling this challenge by helping homeowners tap into the hidden potential of an asset they already own: their backyards. With more than 50 million backyards across the U.S. ready for transformation, we're proud to offer modern, innovative designs that redefine and elevate backyard living.”Customer-Centric Innovation Meets Tech-Driven DesignCerca Homes has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional customer experiences through innovation, technology, and simplicity. Its proprietary panelized prefab system and advanced design tools empower homeowners to effortlessly reimagine their backyards.Key highlights of Cerca's approach include:. Modern, standout designs: Sleek, stylish models that break away from traditional, boxy modular options.. Tech-enabled purchasing: Augmented reality tools allow homeowners to visualize and customize their designs with ease.. Fast, efficient installation: The panelized construction method ensures rapid assembly, taller ceilings, and minimal disruption.. Direct-to-consumer excellence: Selling directly to homeowners fosters meaningful relationships and builds trust.Poised for the FutureAs Cerca celebrates its fifth anniversary, the company is looking ahead with bold plans to expand its operations and impact. With a vision to create 10,000 backyard living spaces annually across North America by 2030, Cerca is setting a new standard in backyard living.“Our team has built something truly special over these five years,” said Ohad Einbinder, CEO and Co-Founder of Cerca Homes.“I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together. With Brett joining us, I'm excited to lead this next chapter as we continue to innovate and scale, bringing amazing experiences to more homeowners.”About Cerca HomesFounded in 2019, Cerca Homes specializes in premium prefab sheds, ADUs, and homes. By combining cutting-edge panelized construction with tech-enabled design, Cerca empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into versatile, valuable spaces with ease.Join the MovementDiscover how Cerca Homes can turn your backyard into a functional, stylish retreat. Visit for more information or to schedule a free backyard assessment.

