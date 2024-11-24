EPPO App Helps Ukraine Close Sky By 80%

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EPPO application developed by Ukrainian volunteers provides information about stealth missiles and drones and helps Ukraine to close the sky by 80%.

According to Ukrinform, Deputy of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Kateryna Chernogorenko posted this on .

According to her, every Ukrainian can help the Defense Forces protect the sky through the EPPO app.

Ukrainian volunteers from Technari have developed the app so that civilians who spot low-flying enemy targets can quickly report them to the Air Force .

Very often, Russian missiles hide from radar in difficult terrain, and can only be detected by seeing or hearing them.

The Ukrainian development has been in operation for more than two years and successfully complements existing air defense systems by providing information about stealthy missiles and drones.

The app has become a warning channel between citizens and the state.

To use the EPPO app, you first need to be identified through the Diia app to confirm your identity.

“If you notice or hear a target, open the app, select the type of object you see: drone, missile, airplane, or helicopter, and press the big red button to send a message,” Chernohorenko explained the algorithm for using the app.

In just 2-7 seconds, the data appears on air defense maps for all officers. In addition, the system uses artificial intelligence to accurately predict the trajectory of targets, and mobile air defense fire teams quickly eliminate the threat.

The program also has a“It's coming at you” feature that directly warns users that a missile may be headed in their direction.

According to Chernogorenko, EPPO helps Ukraine to cover 80% of the sky.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralize 50 out of 73 enemy

These figures were achieved due to the popularity of the app, which has been downloaded over 600,000 times and is actively used by 200,000 people.

You can download the app and learn more about it here .

As Ukrinform previously reported, Andriy Kosiak, co-developer of the EPPO app, explained how the idea of creating a system for civilian observers to interact with the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine came about and was implemented.