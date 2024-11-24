Energy ministers talk over diversification, renewable initiatives at İstanbul Energy Forum

(MENAFN) ministers convened at the İstanbul Energy Forum to deliberate on topics like energy diversification and initiatives, sharing insights on their respective national strategies. Organized by Anadolu under the auspices of Türkiye’s Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, the forum was held under the theme "Common Future, Common Goals," uniting global energy leaders to address shared challenges and opportunities.



Moldova’s Energy Minister Victor Parlicov highlighted his country’s ambitious plans to revamp its energy infrastructure, focusing on cross-border electricity connections and renewable energy projects. He revealed that Moldova’s investments in the energy sector over the coming years would surpass those made in recent decades. Among these are three high-voltage transmission lines, two connecting to Romania and one linking the capital Chisinau to an existing Romanian interconnection.



The minister also detailed Moldova’s modernization efforts in district heating systems, backed by substantial funding in the hundreds of millions of euros. Additionally, Moldova has launched renewable energy auctions, aiming to add 105 megawatts of wind power and 60 megawatts of solar capacity to its grid. These projects signify the country’s commitment to clean energy expansion.



Parlicov emphasized the critical role of energy efficiency, noting its potential to offset Moldova’s entire natural gas imports through savings. He further stressed the importance of electrifying vehicles, stating that Moldova’s current transmission network is well-positioned to support this transition, marking another step toward sustainable development.

