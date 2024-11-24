(MENAFN) Valery Zaluzhny, Ukraine’s former top military commander, reportedly approved a plan to sabotage Russia’s TurkStream pipeline in the Black Sea, according to Der Spiegel. The attack, intended to occur alongside the Nord Stream explosion in September 2022, ultimately failed. The German outlet previously revealed that Zaluzhny had authorized the Nord Stream attack.

The operation to attack both pipelines was initially developed by a team of US-trained Ukrainian intelligence officers with longstanding ties to the CIA. Der Spiegel reports that Zaluzhny was so impressed by the plan, named “Operation Diameter,” that he sought to expand it to target the TurkStream pipeline as well.

TurkStream, a major gas pipeline connecting Russia to Turkey and other EU countries, runs through the Black Sea. Although the attack on TurkStream never materialized, Moscow was aware of Ukraine's plans. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that President Putin had previously spoken about Ukrainian attempts to target the pipeline, as well as other Russian gas infrastructure in the Black Sea, including Blue Stream. Despite the attacks on Russian pipeline protection ships, Moscow claims it successfully thwarted any sabotage efforts.

