(MENAFN) A Ukrainian group accused of carrying out the September 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions reportedly has longstanding connections with the CIA, according to a report by Der Spiegel. The magazine revealed that some members of the group, including the alleged mastermind Roman Chervinsky, had received extensive training from US agents over several years. The group has been involved in covert operations for Ukraine’s security services for years, with plans targeting the gas pipelines as early as 2019—three years before Russia's military action in Ukraine.

The Nord Stream pipelines had been a significant concern for the US, as they supplied large amounts of Russian gas to Europe, including meeting 16% of the EU’s natural gas needs and half of Germany’s demand. US officials, including President Joe Biden, had repeatedly criticized the project, urging Germany to halt its involvement, especially with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was never completed.

Der Spiegel's investigation indicates that Chervinsky and other key operatives were selected by US intelligence to form sabotage units. These operatives were groomed to act covertly, with the goal of undermining Russian influence. The explosives used in the attack were not sourced from Ukraine, though their origin remains undisclosed.

The magazine also claims to have identified the individuals involved in the sabotage but has withheld their names for security reasons. Meanwhile, skepticism around the official narrative persists, with some experts questioning the feasibility of a small Ukrainian team executing such a complex operation, given the scale of the explosions.

MENAFN24112024000045015687ID1108919873