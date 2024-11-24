Security Forces Neutralize Armed Assailant Following Attack On Police Patrol In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) -- A gunman who opened fire on a patrol early Sunday in Amman's Rabieh district was killed in a shootout with security forces, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported.According to a PSD statement, the incident unfolded after the suspect opened fire on a police patrol. Responding security units located the armed individual, who attempted to flee the scene.The suspect subsequently engaged in a firefight with pursuing officers, prompting security forces to return fire in accordance with engagement protocols. The exchange resulted in the suspect's death.Three officers were injured during the operation and were transported to the hospital. Their condition is reported to be moderate. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.