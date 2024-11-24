Problems Relating To Plastic Waste Management Considered At COP29
11/24/2024
Qabil Ashirov
Within the framework of COP29, an event was held on the topic
"Effective management of plastic waste for climate sustainability:
understanding the problems and searching for opportunities,"
Azernews reports.
Mansur Oshurbayev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural
Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a keynote speech and
noted that plastic waste is not only an environmental problem, but
also a climate problem.
According to him, the production and disposal of plastic leads
to significant greenhouse gas emissions, thereby increasing carbon
dioxide.
During the event, the importance of intersectoral cooperation
for the implementation of innovative solutions in the field of
waste management was emphasized.
