Problems Relating To Plastic Waste Management Considered At COP29

Within the framework of COP29, an event was held on the topic "Effective management of plastic waste for climate sustainability: understanding the problems and searching for opportunities," Azernews reports.

Mansur Oshurbayev, Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a keynote speech and noted that plastic waste is not only an environmental problem, but also a climate problem.

According to him, the production and disposal of plastic leads to significant greenhouse gas emissions, thereby increasing carbon dioxide.

During the event, the importance of intersectoral cooperation for the implementation of innovative solutions in the field of waste management was emphasized.