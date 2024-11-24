عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Problems Relating To Plastic Waste Management Considered At COP29

Problems Relating To Plastic Waste Management Considered At COP29


11/24/2024 1:45:01 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Within the framework of COP29, an event was held on the topic "Effective management of plastic waste for climate sustainability: understanding the problems and searching for opportunities," Azernews reports.

Mansur Oshurbayev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a keynote speech and noted that plastic waste is not only an environmental problem, but also a climate problem.

According to him, the production and disposal of plastic leads to significant greenhouse gas emissions, thereby increasing carbon dioxide.

During the event, the importance of intersectoral cooperation for the implementation of innovative solutions in the field of waste management was emphasized.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919191


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search