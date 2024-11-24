عربي


Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Green Energy Supply And Joint Projects

11/24/2024 1:44:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan has held discussions on advancing joint projects for the supply of "green energy" and gas to Turkiye, with the potential for further distribution to Europe.

Azerbaijani energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared this update on X, Azernews reports.

In a meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, the two ministers reviewed key issues on the agenda of energy cooperation. Shahbazov highlighted discussions on the status of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline construction and preparations for the upcoming "4th Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum."

AzerNews

