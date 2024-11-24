Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Green Energy Supply And Joint Projects

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has held discussions on advancing joint projects for the of "green energy" and to Turkiye, with the potential for further distribution to Europe.

Azerbaijani Parviz Shahbazov shared this update on X, Azernews reports.

In a meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, the two ministers reviewed key issues on the agenda of energy cooperation. Shahbazov highlighted discussions on the status of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline construction and preparations for the upcoming "4th Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum."