Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Green Energy Supply And Joint Projects
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Azerbaijan has held discussions on advancing joint projects for
the supply of "green energy" and gas to Turkiye, with the potential
for further distribution to Europe.
Azerbaijani energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov shared this update
on X, Azernews reports.
In a meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural
Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, the two ministers reviewed key
issues on the agenda of energy cooperation. Shahbazov highlighted
discussions on the status of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline
construction and preparations for the upcoming "4th
Azerbaijan-Turkiye Energy Forum."
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.