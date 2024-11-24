عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lionel Messi Not To Attend Barcelona's 125Th Anniversary Celebration

Lionel Messi Not To Attend Barcelona's 125Th Anniversary Celebration


11/24/2024 1:44:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentine football star Lionel messi will not be attending the gala concert dedicated to FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary next week.

Azernews reports, citing Idman that the event, scheduled for November 29, will feature club legends, managers, and former players who have left a significant mark in Barcelona's history. Despite being invited well in advance, Messi will not be attending. The Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that his numerous advertising commitments are not the reason for his absence.

The deteriorating relationship between Messi and Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, after the player left the club in tears in 2021, is believed to be a key factor. Messi had previously mentioned in interviews that he would like to move back to Barcelona in the future, and his absence from this event further confirms the strained relations with the club's leadership.

Messi will be visiting Azerbaijan on December 10. His trip to Baku is being organized by renowned businessman Adnan Ahmadzada.

MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919161


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search