Lionel Messi Not To Attend Barcelona's 125Th Anniversary Celebration

11/24/2024 1:44:27 AM
Argentine football star Lionel messi will not be attending the
gala concert dedicated to FC Barcelona's 125th anniversary next
week.
Azernews reports, citing Idman that the event, scheduled for November 29,
will feature club legends, managers, and former players who have
left a significant mark in Barcelona's history. Despite being
invited well in advance, Messi will not be attending. The Spanish
newspaper Marca suggests that his numerous advertising commitments
are not the reason for his absence.
The deteriorating relationship between Messi and Barcelona's
president, Joan Laporta, after the player left the club in tears in
2021, is believed to be a key factor. Messi had previously
mentioned in interviews that he would like to move back to
Barcelona in the future, and his absence from this event further
confirms the strained relations with the club's leadership.
Messi will be visiting Azerbaijan on December 10. His trip to
Baku is being organized by renowned businessman Adnan
Ahmadzada.
