North Korea Said That US Actions On Korean Peninsula Could Lead To War

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The hostile actions of the United States on the Korean Peninsula may lead to a "real war" with the DPRK, Azernews reports.

"Today, as US military adventurism crosses a dangerous line on a global scale, the harsh military and situation suggests that US military actions against our state could escalate into a real war at any time," Pyongyang stated.

A representative from the Defense Department highlighted the Freedom Edge exercises, which involve the Republic of Korea and Japan, the arrival of the Columbia submarine in Busan, and the flight of the RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft.

"We strongly warn and demand that the United States and its satellites, hostile to the DPRK, immediately cease further provocative and destabilizing actions that could lead to a real armed conflict on and around the Korean Peninsula," the People's Republic added.

The Ministry of Defense stated that taking measures for self-defense and ensuring security to maintain the balance of forces in the region is "the constitutional duty of the armed forces of the DPRK."

"The Korean People's Army is closely monitoring the actions of the United States and its allies in the military sphere and, while maintaining full combat readiness, does not exclude any possibilities. If necessary, it will immediately take measures to preemptively contain the threat and achieve the military and strategic goals of the state," Pyongyang warned.