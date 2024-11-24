North Korea Said That US Actions On Korean Peninsula Could Lead To War
The hostile actions of the United States on the Korean Peninsula
may lead to a "real war" with the DPRK, Azernews
reports.
"Today, as US military adventurism crosses a dangerous line on a
global scale, the harsh military and Political situation suggests
that US military actions against our state could escalate into a
real war at any time," Pyongyang stated.
A representative from the Defense Department highlighted the
Freedom Edge exercises, which involve the Republic of Korea and
Japan, the arrival of the Columbia submarine in Busan, and the
flight of the RC-135S reconnaissance aircraft.
"We strongly warn and demand that the United States and its
satellites, hostile to the DPRK, immediately cease further
provocative and destabilizing actions that could lead to a real
armed conflict on and around the Korean Peninsula," the People's
Republic added.
The Ministry of Defense stated that taking measures for
self-defense and ensuring security to maintain the balance of
forces in the region is "the constitutional duty of the armed
forces of the DPRK."
"The Korean People's Army is closely monitoring the actions of
the United States and its allies in the military sphere and, while
maintaining full combat readiness, does not exclude any
possibilities. If necessary, it will immediately take measures to
preemptively contain the threat and achieve the military and
strategic goals of the state," Pyongyang warned.
