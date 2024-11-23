QU To Host Gulf 'Three-Minute Thesis' Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU) will host the Gulf-wide“Three-Minute Thesis (3MT)” competition, sponsored by ConocoPhillips on Nov 28.

The event, the first-of-its-kind in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) region, will take place at the QU campus. The competition will feature students from various higher education institutions across the GCC. Participating alongside QU are several prominent universities, including King Abdulaziz University, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Khalifa University, the American University of Sharjah, Kuwait University, Sultan Qaboos University, the University of Bahrain, and the Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) in partnership with Northumbria University.

QU's Vice-President for Research and Graduate Studies, Prof Aiman Mahmoud Erbad, stated,“Since 2019, QU has successfully organised this competition at the national level. This year, the event has expanded to the Gulf level, with participation from nine GCC educational institutions and a significant increase in student involvement.” Prof Erbad also highlighted the diversity of academic fields represented in this year's competition, which spans humanities, social sciences, and other scientific disciplines. Dean of Graduate Studies at QU, Prof Ahmad Al-own remarked on the significance of the Gulf-wide competition, saying,“This inaugural GCC edition seeks to create a unified graduate studies community that encourages the exchange of ideas and expertise while promoting research excellence at national, regional, and global levels. The competition will showcase the exceptional research capabilities of graduate students across the Gulf.” Prof Al-own added,“The competition started as a local initiative and has now expanded to the Gulf level. Future plans include collaborating with the University of Queensland, the originator of this competition, to extend it to the Arab and global stages.”

