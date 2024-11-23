The Ditible is Now The Eastern Times

(MENAFN- Yukesh Media) Niriv Corporation Pvt Ltd proudly announces the rebranding of The Ditible to The Eastern Times. With a new identity and a new domain, edrtimes, the platform continues its mission to deliver high-quality news and analysis to the Eastern Development Region of Nepal and beyond.



Founded in 2021, the digital outlet has quickly grown into a trusted news source, thanks to its commitment to journalistic integrity and a focus on engaging and insightful content. Under the leadership of Yukesh Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of Niriv Corporation Pvt Ltd, The Eastern Times will officially launch on February 1, 2024, marking the next chapter in its journey to inform and inspire audiences across Eastern Nepal.



A Bold New Identity with the Same Trusted Content

The rebranding reflects the media company’s commitment to its core audience while broadening its reach and impact. The change from The Ditible to The Eastern Times represents a refined focus on regional identity, while the transition to edrtimesensures seamless access to the same high-quality content its readers have come to rely on.



Our Mission

At The Eastern Times, we aim to provide a sophisticated and insightful perspective on news and global affairs. By fostering meaningful connections through well-curated content, our vision is to become the preferred destination for audiences seeking nuanced, comprehensive coverage.



Commitment to Journalistic Excellence

The Eastern Times is guided by a rigorous code of conduct, ensuring:



Accuracy: Delivering fact-checked, reliable information.

Fairness: Presenting diverse viewpoints and balanced reporting.

Independence: Upholding editorial freedom from external influences.

Transparency: Building trust through clear and open sourcing.

Diverse Coverage Areas

Our audience can expect continued excellence across a wide range of categories, including:



National News: Up-to-date reporting on critical events in Nepal and the world.

Showbiz: Insightful coverage of the entertainment industry.

Money and Finance: Expert analysis of financial trends and economic developments.

Pop Culture: Engaging stories on cultural phenomena and societal trends.

Sports News: Comprehensive updates on local and international sports events.





MENAFN23112024004751010793ID1108918145