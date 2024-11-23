Church Of Scientology Los Angeles Hosts Holiday Lighting Community Festival 2024

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 23, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Celebrate the season and help“flip the switch” to illuminate two blocks of holiday lights in East at a holiday lighting festival like no other. Hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles, it will be packed with family-friendly fun, treats, and activities for all ages.







Photo Caption: The Church of Scientology hosts a holiday lighting festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood.

The festival includes a kid-sized ice-skating booth, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, and a Ferris wheel. Activities include a holiday classics sing-along, face painting, and arts and crafts booths.

Once again, Santa will arrive just in time to flip the switch on two blocks of holiday lights. He will stay for photos with the kids and to present gifts to the first 300 youngsters to visit him.

Enjoy the fun and the complimentary hot chocolate, cookies, pretzels, and popcorn beginning at 3 p.m.

Volunteers contributed some 200 hours to make the celebration a memorable experience for East Hollywood families as part of the Church's campaign to make this holiday season truly special for the community and“Keep Hollywood Beautiful.”

SCHEDULE:



3 p.m.: All activities will be in full swing. Enjoy the fun with live music and refreshments. Sunset: Join us in flipping the switch to ignite the holiday lights, marking the beginning of the holiday season.

Time: 3–7 p.m.

Location: 4810 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027

An Ideal Scientology Church, the Church of Scientology Los Angeles is configured to serve Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and as a home for the entire community.

To learn more, visit the Church of Scientology Los Angeles at 4810 Sunset Blvd. any day of the year from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Church of Scientology Los Angeles website , or watch Inside a Church of Scientology on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse, and streaming at Scientology , on mobile apps, and via the Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV platforms.

Photo caption: The Church of Scientology hosts a holiday lighting festival on L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood.

