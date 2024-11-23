2,391 University, Diploma Holders Join Vocational Training Programs-VTC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 23 (Petra) - A total of of 2,391 trainees enrolled in the Vocational Training Corporation (VTC)'s institutes in the 2024/2025 program for university and diploma alumni, while 2,283 Tawjihi (General Secondary Education Certificate Examination) holders joined the initiative.Meanwhile, the institutes received 7 PhD holders, 2 of whom are female, 73 Master's graduates, 45 of whom are female, 1,631 Bachelor's alumni, 1,133 of whom are female, and 680 diploma holders, 475 of whom are female, in addition to 1 trainee with special needs.In remarks to 'Petra" Saturday, VTC Director General Dr. Ahmad Gharaibeh, stressed the corporation's keenness to establish centers of excellence in Jordan's "promising" sectors that align with the needs of local and international labor markets.Gharaibeh also stressed the importance of developing trainers in partnership, with the Kingdom's private sector and donors, aimed to enhance occupational safety and health standards.The VTC, he noted, is working to raise awareness of the importance of joining vocational specializations, based on "clear" performance indicators to raise its capacity to 30,000 trainees by 2025 and achieve an employment rate of up to 90% for graduates.On future plans, he noted the corporation seeks to create 30 new programs that focus on future job skills, which would meet the changing requirements of the labor market.