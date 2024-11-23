I-League 2024-25: Aizawl FC, Dempo SC Engage In A Goalless Draw

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl, Nov 23 (IANS) Hosts Aizawl FC failed to capitalise on their chances as they settled for a goalless draw against newly-promoted Dempo SC in the I-League 2024-2025 match at the RG here on Saturday, After a nine-year-long hiatus, Dempo Sports Club, who have a rich history that includes five National League and I-League Championships titles, made their highly-anticipated return to the 2024-25 I-League following their successful campaign last season.

Aizawl FC, though, were the more dominant side in the first half of the match. Buoyed by the support of the home crowd, they aggressively pushed forward, resulting in earning seven corners within the first 45 minutes. However, Aizawl failed to capitalise on these set-piece opportunities, much to the disappointment of their fans.

Aizawl also explored long-range efforts to breach the Dempo defence. The first significant attempt came from Lalhriatpuia, who unleashed a powerful strike from 25 yards out. However, Dempo's goalkeeper, Ashish Sibi, was up to the challenge, skilfully fisting the shot away in the 38th minute.

The best chance for Aizawl materialised towards the end of the half when Lalfelkima dashed down the right wing and delivered a looping cross into the penalty area. An unmarked Lalhriatpuia fired a strong right-footer only to be thwarted by Dempo defender Pruthvesh Pednekar, who bravely blocked the shot with his body.

While Aizawl were repeatedly probing for weaknesses in Dempo's defense, their defenders absorbed the pressure admirably. They maintained a solid defensive line, seldom allowing Aizawl's forwards any space to manoeuvre and effectively neutralising most of their attacks.

The pattern established in the first half persisted after the interval, with Aizawl maintaining their aggressive approach and continually testing the Dempo defence. Despite the pressure, Samir Naik's squad managed to keep their opponents at bay.

Aizawl's most promising opportunity of the second half emerged in the 82nd minute when Lalbiakdika whipped in a cross from the right. Sibi attempted to parry the cross but his deflection inadvertently sent the ball crashing against the woodwork and out for a corner.

Moments later, Aizawl created another significant chance as Lalhriatpuia, finding himself unmarked once again, connected with a cross from the left. However, he failed to capitalise on the opportunity, missing the target with his attempt. The game concluded without a goal despite Aizawl's sustained efforts to break the deadlock.