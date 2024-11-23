Qatar-Korea trade and investment forum shares ways to strengthen mutual bonds

(MENAFN) The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Republic of Korea conducted the “Qatar-Korea Trade and Forum” as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of creating diplomatic ties among both nations.



The event was arranged in collaboration with the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), and with the contribution of the Investment Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), the Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), as well as the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).



Qatar’s Ambassador to South Korea, H.E. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Hamar, commended Korean institutions, including KITA, for their contributions to enhancing Qatari-Korean relations. He expressed optimism that the forum would pave the way for expanded cooperation across various sectors, foster new investment opportunities, and boost trade exchanges between the two nations.



For his part, Chairman of the Korea International Trade Association, Dr. Jin Sik Yoon stated that the forum is a result of the two nations’ accomplishments, hailing the robust friendly bonds among his nation and the State of Qatar, which reflect in multiple fields, including the economy, culture as well as sports.



He highlighted the significant participation of Korean firms to investment projects in Qatar, while emphasizing Qatari liquefied natural gas participation in improving Korea’s economic development.

