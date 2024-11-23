Lithuania Allocates Initial EUR 10M For Ukrainian Long-Range Weapons Production Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has committed to financing the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons under a long-term agreement, with an initial tranche of EUR 10 million already approved.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov said this in a post following the signing of a memorandum in Vilnius with his Lithuanian counterpart, Laurynas Kasciunas, Ukrinform reports.

"The memorandum of understanding on establishing a mechanism to support Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces through contributions to the Ukrainian defense industry creates new opportunities for Lithuanian investments in our defense sector and strengthens the strategic partnership between our countries. This long-term agreement includes an initial tranche of EUR 10 million already agreed upon," Umerov said.

Ukraine and 12 European countries launch new defense cooperation format - Umerov

He noted that Lithuania's funding would support the production of Ukrainian long-range weapons, including the Palianytsia project. "Lithuania is finalizing the necessary procedures, and the first tranche for Ukraine's DeepStrike initiatives will be disbursed soon," he added.

Umerov thanked Lithuania for its steadfast support during this critical time, acknowledging Kasciunas for his leadership as Defense Minister.

The ministers also discussed priorities for 2025, including training and equipping Ukrainian brigades, supplying ammunition, strengthening air defense capabilities, and advancing cooperation in the defense industry.

Umerov thanked Lithuania for its trust in Ukrainian technologies and continued partnership.

Photo credit: Rustem Umerov / Facebook