Ministry Of Municipality Issues Guidelines To Prevent Mosquito Breeding

Doha, Qatar: With the onset of cooler weather, one of the concerns extending beyond seasonal flu is the breeding of mosquitoes and the resultant spread of diseases.

The Ministry of Municipality carried out an awareness campaign on its social providing guidelines to help prevent mosquitoes breeding in residential and public areas.



It urged that one should eliminate sources of stagnant water by tightly sealing water wells, draining water pools from barrels, empty containers and tires and by reporting any water accumulation to the Ministry on its helpline number 184.

It also advised citizens and residents to clean and refill their bird and animal feeders as often as possible and to dispose of stagnant water from fountains and swimming pools.

The Ministry emphasised the importance of fixing water leaks from any taps, air conditioners or even ornamental plants to curb mosquito breeding.

Frequent thunderstorms and rainfall, common during the start of winter season in Qatar, often contribute to an increase in mosquito breeding. This further makes it imperative for the community to adopt these precautionary measures to safeguard against mosquito-borne diseases.