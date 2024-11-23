Egypt's NARSS, Australia Discuss Cooperation In Remotely-Sensed Data

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (NARSS), Islam Abu Al-Magd, received Axel Wabenhorst, the Australian Ambassador to Cairo, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in Earth observation data.

The meeting discussed mechanisms for enhancing cooperation in the system that Australia has built called Digital Earth Africa, which relies on satellite data and geographic data at the continent level to provide some models and some information about many sectors on a regional basis.

The meeting also discussed how the authority can participate in developing the system and making data more accurate and services more suitable for users.

The two parties agreed on the importance of continuing their cooperation, exchanging information and expertise in this regard, and holding another technical meeting to coordinate their ideas, visions, and benefits from the system.

In a related context, Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between research bodies and various international bodies on topics of common interest to exchange experiences and ideas and achieve mutual benefits between the two sides.



