Israel Continues Bombing Gaza, Lebanon, Despite Ceasefire Efforts

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza said that the Israeli forces committed two massacres during the past 24 hours, leaving 13 dead and 84 injured, bringing the toll from the Israeli aggression to 43,985 deaths and 104,092 injuries.

On Wednesday, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Hussam Abu Safiya, said that the situation in the hospital was catastrophic and the facility was under a severe siege, and no supplies was allowed to enter-no medicine, staff, food, or ambulances.”

He added that the hospital received 85 children and women, six very critical cases, and cases of malnutrition. Among the injured were 17 children. He also noted that there has been no movement or even promises from any international party to open a humanitarian corridor to bring in medical supplies and baby formula.

Meanwhile, US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Ezra Zia, confirmed that Washington“will continue to pressure Israel to prioritize saving civilian lives and facilitating the delivery of more aid to civilians in Gaza.”

During her visit to Algeria, Ezra stated in an interview with the Algerian newspaper Al-Khabar that Israel needs to intensify its efforts to safeguard civilians. She pointed out that Washington has consistently communicated to the Israeli government that their commitment to civilian protection is insufficient. She emphasized that the most effective measure to tackle the pressing humanitarian issues in Gaza is to establish an immediate ceasefire.

On the Lebanese front, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said that Israel“cannot defeat us and impose its conditions on us,” stressing that the party has recovered and that“we only have one decision, which is resistance, steadfastness, and continuation, no matter how long it takes.”

For his part, the occupation army continued its raids on several Lebanese towns, confirming that it had monitored 25 missiles toward the northern coastal strip, while Israeli sources reported the killing of four soldiers in battles in southern Lebanon in the last hours.

Diplomatically, US mediator Amos Hochstein headed to Israel on Wednesday and will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, to convey the Lebanese response to the US proposal for a ceasefire. After meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Hochstein announced from Ain Al-Tineh that the talks had progressed and he would try to reach a solution“if possible.”



