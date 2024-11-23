'Genuine Heart, Boundless Energy...': Tributes Pour In After Real Housewives Star Matt Byars Dies By Suicide. Who Was He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several actors and celebrities expressed their condolences over the demise of Real Housewives star Matt Byars. The 37-year-old died by on Friday, November 21, according to the US Sun.

According to Matt Byars' autopsy report, he died of“multiple blunt force injuries, which indicate an act of“suicide”. Matt Byars' co-star and colleague Melissa Gorga confirmed the news of his demise and expressed condolences over his death.

Matt Byars is a talent manager who has acted in several American shows and movies. He has appeared many times in the show The Real Housewives of Potomac and was featured in the show for the first time in 2018 alongside Karen Huger.

The American TV personality, Karen Huger described Matt Byars as a“bubbly person” and a“very successful young man”, reported the New York Post. During her previous interview, Karen Huger had also mentioned how she used to encourage Matt Byars to face life's challenges with positivity.

“I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me 'Mama Karen' in Potomac because I love helping young folk,” New York Post quoted Huger.

Applauding Matt for his friendly nature, Karen Huger said,“He's with everyone! And I love that. He's a bubbly person and, again, a very successful young man and powerfully connected."

Karen Hugher pays tribute to Matt

The TV actress is yet to officially react to the news of Matt Byars' death. However, she has expressed grief over the news in an interview with American magazine 'People'

“I will always remember Matt as the radiant, compassionate 17-year-old I met so many years ago. His genuine heart and boundless energy lifted everyone around him. More than a beloved presence on RHOP and in the Bravo community, Matt was a determined and driven young man with a deep bond to the Huger family,” Hughen told People.