Economic Alarm Bells Ring As Eurozone Business Activity Shrinks

The Eurozone's economic landscape shifted dramatically in November 2024. Business activity contracted unexpectedly, raising concerns about the region's economic health.



The HCOB Flash Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' (PMI) fell to 48.1 from October's 50.0. This decline marks the lowest level in ten months.



Both the and services sectors experienced setbacks. The manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.2, continuing its 20-month decline. Services, previously a bright spot, fell into contraction at 49.2.



This dual decline paints a worrying picture for the Eurozone's economic future. New orders decreased for the sixth consecutive month. The rate of decline accelerated to the fastest pace in 2024.



This trend suggests ongoing challenges for businesses across sectors. Export orders also saw a sharp drop, indicating weakening global demand for Eurozone products and services.







France and Germany, the Eurozone 's largest economies, faced significant challenges. France's services PMI plummeted to 45.7, its worst performance since January.



Germany's services sector entered contraction for the first time in nine months. These developments highlight the widespread nature of the economic slowdown.



Despite the overall contraction, some positive signs emerged. Firms across the Eurozone continued to increase their workforce, albeit at a marginal rate.



However, business confidence for the year ahead deteriorated. The business expectations index fell to its lowest level in two years. Inflationary pressures resurfaced, complicating the economic picture. Input cost inflation rose to a three-month high.



This increase was driven by a sharp rise in services input prices. Manufacturing costs, however, continued to fall. This mixed inflation scenario presents a challenge for policymakers.



Financial markets reacted swiftly to the news. The euro dropped over 1% against the dollar, trading at $1.04. This marks its lowest level since November 2022. Eurozone bond yields fell across the board.



Equities also faltered, with major indices experiencing losses. The banking sector bore the brunt of the market reaction. Major banks saw share price declines between 2.5% and 4%.



This sector-specific impact underscores the interconnectedness of financial markets and economic indicators. These developments raise questions about the European Central Bank's (ECB ) next moves.



The current economic environment is characterized as stagflationary. Declining activity across sectors coupled with rising prices creates a complex situation for monetary policy.

