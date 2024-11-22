SKIMS Soura Bans Photography Inside Premises

In a post on X it said,“The general public is informed that the Videography / Photography inside hospital premises is strictly prohibited to ensure patient confidentiality / Privacy. This includes the use of mobile phones or any other device to capture images or videos.

As such the general public is requested to cooperate with Hospital Security while in the Hospital

and respect patient privacy and hospital protocol This includes the use of mobile phones or any other devices. The hospital urges visitors to cooperate with security and respect privacy protocols.

