SKIMS Soura Bans Photography Inside Premises
Date
11/22/2024 3:14:25 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has announced a strict ban on photography and videography within hospital premises to safeguard patient privacy.
In a post on X it said,“The general public is informed that the Videography / Photography inside hospital premises is strictly prohibited to ensure patient confidentiality / Privacy. This includes the use of mobile phones or any other device to capture images or videos.
As such the general public is requested to cooperate with Hospital Security while in the Hospital
and respect patient privacy and hospital protocol This includes the use of mobile phones or any other devices. The hospital urges visitors to cooperate with security and respect privacy protocols.
