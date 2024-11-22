Turkish President: Turkiye's Independence In Energy Sector Proceeding

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- During the Istanbul Forum on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Turkey is making significant progress toward achieving complete independence in the energy sector.

He highlighted the importance of energy for development and cautioned against dependency on foreign supplies amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Erdogan noted advancements in local natural production, with output from the Sakarya field reaching 7 million cubic meters daily. He also announced the discovery of new oil reserves, estimated at 66 million barrels, this year, from various regions, especially Sirnak, Hakkari, and Van.

Looking ahead, he set a goal for Turkiye to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2050, with the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant expected to meet 10% of national needs. Erdogan mentioned ongoing exploration efforts off Somalia, expressing optimism about potential discoveries from the Oruc Reis.

The forum attracted stakeholders to discuss Turkey's energy sector and the transition to sustainable energy. (end)

