Iran Preparing To Response To Israel, Says Leader's Senior Advisor

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran is preparing to respond to Israel, Ali Larijani, an advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, said on Sunday.

Ali Larijani, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stated on Sunday in an interview with Tasnim News Agency that Iranian military and officials are preparing to respond to Israel. He added that authorities are planning“various approaches to respond to Israel.”

Without providing details, Larijani emphasized that the objective of this response is to restore deterrence.

On October 27, Israel attacked Iranian territory, reportedly targeting missile and military facilities of the Islamic Republic, as indicated by satellite images.

In the interview, Larijani dismissed Israel's claim that Hezbollah's weapon stockpiles are depleting. He stated that Hezbollah has become a“producer of missiles” and added,“Removing Hezbollah from Lebanon's political framework is not on the table.”

Larijani further revealed that on the night of Hassan Nasrallah's killing, Hezbollah forces swore an oath“to stand against Israel to the last breath.”

Last week, Larijani visited Lebanon and Syria. He remarked,“The spirit I witnessed among Hezbollah commanders during my recent trip is remarkable.”

Since September, Israel has intensified its attacks on Lebanon, killing dozens of senior Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safi al-Din, Ibrahim Aqil, Fouad Shukr, and Ali Karaki.

The escalating tensions between Israel and Iran are heightening regional instability, with both sides preparing for potential direct confrontations.

Iran's public declarations of readiness to retaliate and Israel's continued military operations against Hezbollah underline a growing proxy conflict with the potential to spiral into a broader war.

This worsening conflict not only threatens the security of the Middle East but also poses risks to global stability. Diplomatic efforts are urgently needed to address the root causes of this escalation, prevent further loss of life, and reduce the possibility of a full-scale war involving regional and global powers.

