World Chess Championship: Google Doodle Celebrates Chess, Game's History, Global Championships

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google's latest Doodle celebrates the timeless game of chess, a strategic battle of wits played on a board of 64 black and white squares.

The game, known for its rich history and intricate moves, originated in India during the sixth century. Its rules evolved significantly by the 15th century, paving the way for the first international competition held in 1851. Since then, chess has continued to grow, with variations like speed chess and timed matches adding dynamic twists to this classic pastime.

For chess enthusiasts, this celebration coincides with the World Chess Championship happening in Singapore this November and December. The championship will feature 14 classical games, each lasting over four hours, with top players competing to secure 7.5 points and the title. In case of a tie, thrilling rapid and blitz games will determine the winner, with lightning-fast three-minute rounds.

Google's playful nod to chess encourages fans to dive into the game. Whether it's attempting iconic strategies like the Queen's Gambit or Sicilian Defense, challenging a friend, or simply tuning in to the championship, now is the perfect time to engage with this iconic game.

The Doodle celebrating chess launched globally, marking yet another reminder of the game's universal appeal and enduring legacy.

Google Doodle posted,“**1. e4**. That's right, it's time for chess! This Doodle celebrates chess, a dynamic game played on 64 black and white squares.”

“Chess is a two-player board game where strategy is king. The game has been played since the sixth century in India, and the rules of the game began taking their modern shape in the 15th century. The first international competition was held in 1851. Competitions evolved with new iterations including timed and speed chess where players could catch their opponents off guard with a quick Scholar's Mate,” it further added.