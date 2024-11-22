Newyearsnj To Feature Marriott Hotels In Northern NJ For Their New Year's Eve Parties In New Jersey: Tickets On Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 2025 New Years NJ Parties will be held at the Sheraton Hotel Parsippany, the Westin Governor Morris Hotel and the Marriott Hanover in Whippany, NJ

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the clock ticks down to 2025, New Jersey's largest Marriott hotels are rolling out the red carpet for their annual New Year's Eve NJ parties. NewYearsNJ offers an array of popular events that promise to make this New Year's Eve one to remember.

NewYearsNJ is excited to announce its exclusive lineup for their biggest New Year's Eve hotel parties happening across northern New Jersey. Featuring some of New Jersey's top-rated hotels – including the Sheraton Hotel in Parsippany , the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, and the Marriott Hanover in Whippany; these local New Year's Eve events are set to offer an unforgettable night of fun, entertainment, and luxury as we ring in 2025.

Tickets start at just $249, with a variety of options to suit every guest, including a "VIP Couple's Package" that include a 5-hour Premium Open Bar, 3-course sit-down dinner, with an early and late check-out, and complimentary full breakfast on New Year's Day.

NewYearsNJ will also feature LIVE entertainment on New Year's Eve with three bands: including Daddy Pop, the Party Crashers and After Shock, which all play of variety of pop, rock, classic and dance hits from the last four decades.

A special Frankie Valli Tribute Show will take place at two of the venues including the Westin Governor Morris Hotel and Sheraton Hotel Parsippany, with the group, Lights Out, who will take the stage and perform LIVE on New Year's Eve in New Jersey.

Special group discounts are available for 10 or more guests, and AAA, Costco and Marriott Bonvoy members will also qualify for special discounted tickets for the New Years NJ parties in Morris County. For more information, please call 908-799-8294 or visit their ticket page at

