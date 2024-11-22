FAN EXPO New Orleans Adds Seven 'Back To The Future' Guests For Franchise's Largest Reunion Ever

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FAN New Orleans added James Tolkan, who as“Mr. Strickland” in the original 1985 and sequel and his ancestor in BTTF III made the term famous, Claudia Wells (“Jennifer Parker”), Jeffrey Weissman (“George McFly”), Donald Fullilove (“Goldey Wilson”), Harry Waters Jr. (“Marvin Berry”), Frances Lee McCain (“Stella Baines”) and Charlie Croughwell (Michael J. Fox's stunt double) to the BTTF reunion, January 10-12 at the Ernest N. Morial Center. Alongside headliners Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson, the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the first installment in the franchise is the biggest reunion ever of the trilogy's stars.



Tolkan has appeared in more than 80 films and television shows, playing memorable characters in WarGames, Top Gun, Masters of the Universe and many others. He portrayed“Mr. Strickland” in BTTF and BTTF II, and his grandfather“Marshal James Strickland” a hundred years earlier in III.

Wells had numerous spots on TV series and TV movies before gaining wide notice as Marty McFly's girlfriend in the original film. She had regular runs on comedies“Fast Times” and“Off the Rack” among her 30 credits.



Weissman was cast in both BTTF sequels as Marty's father“George” as part of an extensive resume that includes more than 80 films and series that spans six decades.



Fullilove has taken turns as a live actor and voice actor ever since portraying Michael Jackson in the animated series“Jackson 5ive” in 1971. He played“Goldie Wilson,” later“Mayor Goldie Wilson” and has appeared in such notable series as“The Fall Guy,”“Hill Street Blues,”“21 Jump Street” and“American Dad.”



Waters Jr. had guest appearances on hits like“Laverne & Shirley” and“Cagney & Lacey” before making his mark as the lead singer“Marvin Berry” at the pivotal“Enchantment Under the Sea” dance in the original. He was a cast member of the 1992 Disney show“Adventures in Wonderland” and is a Faculty Emeritus at Macalester (Minn.) College in the Theater and Dance department.



McCain has had roles in several blockbusters, notably Gremlins, Footloose and Stand By Me as well as appearances on hit shows like“Three's Company,”“St. Elsewhere,”“Better Call Saul” and 80+ others, spanning more than 50 years. Her portrayal of“Stella Baines,” Marty's grandmother-to-be in the 1955 scenes in the original BTTF earned laughs and later references to jailed“Uncle Joey.”



Croughwell has performed stunt work in nearly 150 productions, including all three BTTF films, and blockbusters like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Masters of the Universe, The Sandlot and others. He has done Michael J. Fox's stunt work on other films, including Light of Day, The Secret of My Success, The Hard Way, Casualties of War and others.



In addition to the BTTF reunion, FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature the“Smallville” trio of Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk; plus "Firefly” standout Alan Tudyk, original Star Wars standout Anthony Daniels,“Superman & Lois” headliners Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch,“The Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito,“Doctor Who” Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker and“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star James Marsters,“Resident Alien” standouts Alice Wetterlund and Sara Tomko and teen romance“High School Musical” regulars Corbin Bleu and Lucas Grabeel).



FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.



New Orleans is the first event on the 2025 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



